Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 208.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,467 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

