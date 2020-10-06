China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $12.25. China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.47.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

