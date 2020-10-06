Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Christopher & Banks Corporation (NASDAQ:CBKC) rose 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 100,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 79,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13).

About Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC)

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

