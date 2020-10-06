CIBC Lowers Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $6.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

CPXGF traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

