Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 40,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

