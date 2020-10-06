Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Given a GBX 40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) received a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.23 ($2.80).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

CINE opened at GBX 26.29 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The firm has a market cap of $541.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.37.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 57,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £24,915.06 ($32,555.94).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.