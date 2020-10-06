Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Given “Buy” Rating at Bloom Burton

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bloom Burton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

CPHRF stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.22.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

