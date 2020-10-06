Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $16.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.30 million and the highest is $16.50 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $15.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.20 million to $66.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.45 million, with estimates ranging from $59.40 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZWI shares. TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

