City Office REIT (CIO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/2/2020 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2020 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2020 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

9/17/2020 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/16/2020 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/10/2020 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/7/2020 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2020 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

8/24/2020 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2020 – City Office REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – City Office REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CIO stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. City Office REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $333.72 million, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.18.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 512,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 178,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

