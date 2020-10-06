Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.53

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 16636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

CWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 133.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

