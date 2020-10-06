Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Clontarf Energy Plc (LON:CLON)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.37. Clontarf Energy shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 5,426,662 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Africa and South America. The company holds a 3% revenue royalty on Block 183 in Peru. It also holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana.

