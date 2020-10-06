Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.54. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 40,226 shares traded.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $299,343.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 545,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,552 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 562,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

