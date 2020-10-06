Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.57. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 153,130 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $661,710.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,900 shares in the company, valued at $660,751. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 89,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 53,891 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 786,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 579,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

