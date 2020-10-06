Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.87

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and traded as high as $91.24. Cogeco shares last traded at $90.17, with a volume of 18,949 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$86.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$626.01 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cogeco Inc. will post 7.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.