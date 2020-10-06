Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.62

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 2957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.44%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,064,946.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,335,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 45.1% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 212.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 99.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

