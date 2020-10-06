Comparing ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) & Matrix Service (OTCMKTS:MTRX)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matrix Service has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ABCO Energy and Matrix Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matrix Service has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.01%. Given Matrix Service’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than ABCO Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABCO Energy and Matrix Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.39 -$1.38 million N/A N/A Matrix Service $1.10 billion 0.21 -$33.07 million $0.40 22.03

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matrix Service.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -65.69% N/A -178.15% Matrix Service -3.00% 3.33% 1.84%

Summary

Matrix Service beats ABCO Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and capital construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, upstream petroleum, and sulfur extraction, recovery, and processing markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and provides planned and emergency services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment works for iron and steel, mining and minerals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture and grain, food, and other industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

