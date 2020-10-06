Comparing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alphabet and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 3 41 0 2.93 Zoom Video Communications 2 10 15 0 2.48

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $1,672.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus target price of $358.08, suggesting a potential downside of 26.22%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 18.99% 15.62% 11.56% Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 6.23 $34.34 billion $51.56 28.76 Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 221.71 $25.31 million $0.09 5,393.00

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Video Communications. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Zoom Video Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

