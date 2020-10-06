Comparing TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) & DPW (OTCMKTS:DPW)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) and DPW (NYSE:DPW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of DPW shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of DPW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TT Electronics and DPW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 DPW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TT Electronics and DPW’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DPW $26.51 million 0.85 -$32.91 million N/A N/A

TT Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DPW.

Volatility and Risk

TT Electronics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DPW has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and DPW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A DPW -112.40% -322.52% -58.19%

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers' applications. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. It collaborates with customers to develop innovative solutions to optimize their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. It produces printed circuit board assemblies and full electronic products to its customers' designs, as well as provides engineering testing and integration services. TT Electronics plc offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Cletronics, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Roxspur Measurement & Control, Semelab, and Welwyn Components brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. It also provides power conversion and distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) products; and radio frequency and microwave filters, diplexers, multiplexers, detectors, switch filters, integrated assemblies, and detector logarithmic video amplifiers, as well as provides commercial loans and operates MonthlyInterest.com, an online fintech portal. In addition, the company distributes value added power supply solutions, UPS systems, fans, filters, line cords, and other power-related components; and manufactures specialized electronic systems for the military market. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

