ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.84. ConforMIS shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 615 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

The company has a market cap of $58.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 189.07%. On average, analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in ConforMIS by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

