Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.63% of Construction Partners worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

