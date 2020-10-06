Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and AMTD International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $345.80 million 0.22 $5.41 million $0.22 15.55 AMTD International $154.96 million 10.42 $119.72 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consumer Portfolio Services presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Consumer Portfolio Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Consumer Portfolio Services is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 5.05% 4.19% 0.28% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats AMTD International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

