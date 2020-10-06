Contango (LON:CGO) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Contango Holdings PLC (LON:CGO) were down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79.

In other Contango news, insider Oliver Stansfield acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

