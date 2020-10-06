Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.33 million and $287,177.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and HADAX.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00260209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01499987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00157922 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain.

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, HADAX, CoinEx, ABCC, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

