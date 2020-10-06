Contrasting Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) & Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Applied UV and Orion Energy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Energy Systems 0 0 3 1 3.25

Orion Energy Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Applied UV.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Orion Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems 5.26% 20.84% 9.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied UV and Orion Energy Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems $150.84 million 1.58 $12.46 million $0.40 19.43

Orion Energy Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats Applied UV on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. Its products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of narrow-range light (UVC) to destroy pathogens thoroughly and automatically. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products, including Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides an array of smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand or procured from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy service companies and electrical contractors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

