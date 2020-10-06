ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209.78 ($2.74).

CTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Heather Mason purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 146.25. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

