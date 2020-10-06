Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $1.22. The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.20. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 269,427 shares traded.

CRBP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. Analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

