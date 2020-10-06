Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.15. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 250,154 shares trading hands.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.