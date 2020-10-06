Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,130,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,315,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

