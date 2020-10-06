Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.52. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 24,713 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $8,167,109.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,130,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,315,280.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

