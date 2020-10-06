Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $361.47. 25,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,631. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

