Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $328.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $358.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.46. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

