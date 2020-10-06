Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $370.00 at CSFB

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CSFB from $328.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.78.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.46. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

