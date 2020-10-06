Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.86.

COST stock opened at $358.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

