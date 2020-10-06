COTI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.76 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. COTI has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00260713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01536262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159300 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

