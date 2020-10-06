Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.30.

COUP stock opened at $282.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -169.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,601.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $15,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $71,944,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,671 shares of company stock worth $61,419,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 847.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

