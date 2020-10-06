Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 4,264,321 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.53.

