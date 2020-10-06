Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $4.94 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,821.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,080 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 317,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 73,598 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,416,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 66,490 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

