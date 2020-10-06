Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after purchasing an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $315.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.47. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

