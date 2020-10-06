Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of FV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,576. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

