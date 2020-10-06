Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,012,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 473,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. 142,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,165,486. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.13.

