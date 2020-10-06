Cred Market Cap Hits $14.29 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kyber Network, DDEX and Huobi. During the last week, Cred has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $14.29 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bibox, UEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

