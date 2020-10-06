Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $184.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BA. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

BA stock opened at $171.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $378.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

