Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded at Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $2,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

