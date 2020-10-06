Credits (CS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,616.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, COSS, Kucoin and WazirX. Credits has a market cap of $4.04 million and $38,616.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023469 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Tidex, WazirX, Mercatox, IDEX, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

