Credits Price Tops $0.0162 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, Kucoin and IDEX. Credits has a market cap of $4.04 million and $38,616.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023469 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Mercatox, WazirX, Tidex, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

