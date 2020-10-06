Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.0585 on Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $160,056.18 and $586.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00013393 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007687 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

