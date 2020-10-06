Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.30

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $543,927.78 and $1.39 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.09 or 0.04809193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,066 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

