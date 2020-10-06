CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and $1,534.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00010067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, IDEX, Ethfinex and CoinExchange. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.04789607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032533 BTC.

CryptoFranc Token Profile

XCHF is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 4,726,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.