Cryptonex (CNX) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00015109 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $90.08 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00260713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01536262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159300 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.