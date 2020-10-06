CSFB Initiates Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Investment analysts at CSFB started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adyen in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41. Adyen has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

